Watch Dave Mustaine, Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa and more tear up Jimi Hendrix classics

The 2019 Experience Hendrix tour began on 3 March at Florida's Pompano Beach Amphitheater, and the first videos of this year’s momentous line-up have begun to surface, featuring major players such as Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde and Dweezil Zappa, as well as the tour’s surprise addition of Dave Mustaine.

In the clips, the Megadeth man takes on Hendrix classic Fire with Jonny Lang, as well as Stone Free along with Band Of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox.

Other highlights so far include a half-hour set from Joe Satriani, Doug Pinnick and Kenny Aronoff, encompassing the likes of Crosstown Traffic, Manic Depression, Third Stone From The Sun and Voodoo Child.

Elsewhere, Eric Johnson and Dweezil Zappa joined forces for Love Or Confusion, while Zakk Wylde took on a marathon rendition of Little Wing before joining Eric Johnson for Are You Experienced? and All Along The Watchtower with Jonny Lang.

The star-studded line-up for this year’s tour includes Billy Cox (from Jimi Hendrix Experience/Band Of Gypsys), Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine (from Megadeth), Zakk Wylde (from Black Label Society/Ozzy Osbourne), Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Doug Pinnick (from King's X), Chris Layton (from Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble), Mato Nanji (from Indigenous), Kenny Aronoff, The Slide Brothers, Henri Brown, Kevin McCormick, and Ana Popovic.