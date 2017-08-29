Dave Davies: my 10 tips for guitarists

“Russ and I have worked together in the past on different types of projects - we worked together on The Aschere Project in 2011, which was a musical fantasy type of thing. We got together at the beginning of last year, but we wanted to make a rock album.

“Russ comes from the ambient world, but he’s obviously very familiar with my work. We got together, threw some ideas together, I sifted through them and added my thoughts and ideas and we went backwards and forwards, like a true collaboration.

“It was a wonderful experience and I really enjoyed doing it. Russ produced the album and he kind of pulled all the elements together at the end, so I’m very excited about it.”

2. Trust can push you forward

“Sometimes you have that sort of relationship with certain people in your life and, particularly with family members, you know what each other is thinking. Russ and I always had that kind of connection, like me and Ray had in the early days.

“There was a line that Russ put into one of the first tracks on the album, called Path Is Long, and he suggested the line, ‘You and I, we need to trust…’ and that really hooked me into the spirit of the album. When people trust each other, you can accomplish things more. It’s an important element in music and creativity; when you feel safe in an environment, you can achieve a lot.”