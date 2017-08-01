Darius Rucker talks Gibsons, country and how Kansas changed his life

Ahead of his performance at this year’s Country 2 Country Festival and his following headline tour, ex-Hootie & The Blowfish vocalist and guitarist Darius Rucker, lifts the lid on his upcoming country release.

Despite Darius Rucker's rock past, those paying attention will know he is no stranger to country music

Despite Darius Rucker's rock past, those paying attention will know he is no stranger to country music, having kickstarted that era of his career back in 2008 on the Capitol Nashville label.

Nor, indeed, is he a stranger to the Country 2 Country Festival, having played it in 2013. As he gears up for this year’s installment of that event at the O2 Arena, Rucker is already thinking about what is set to be a packed festival season.

“We’ve got a busy spring and summer this year,” he says. “I’ve got Country 2 Country and then I’ll be playing at Tortuga Music Festival and Pepsi Spring Jam in April down in Florida.

“There’s also the New Orleans Jazz Festival and iHeart Country Festival in May, and we’re not even done there. This summer we’ll be hitting festivals in Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, California, Michigan, Delaware, Washington, Minnesota, and then ending in Iowa.”