Danimal Cannon’s chiptune-meets-guitar cover of Rush’s Subdivisions will blow your mind

Danimal Cannon has made quite a name for himself by pairing his six-string skills with 8-bit timbres courtesy of an original Game Boy, and today, we’re premiering his new video for a kitchen-sink cover of Rush classic Subdivisions.

The guitarist employs a range of techniques to keep up with his videogame-worthy backing, including nimble tapping licks and whammy bar wobbles, not mention a healthy serving of chug - and we love it.

Subdivisons is out on 17 November.

To see how Danimal composes his retro soundscapes, head over to his video insight into the making of the track Axis.