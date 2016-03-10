Danimal Cannon writes music with a guitar and Game Boy

Guitars and Nintendo handhelds are a fruitful combination - there's the Guitar Boy, which combines the two into one instrument, and more impressive still, Danimal Cannon's video game-tinged compositions.

Fusing the art of Game Boy-powered 8-bit soundtracks with serious guitar chops, Danimal creates music that nods its head to chiptune, metal and everything in between - as the man himself says, "This is not a gimmick. This is a unique way to make music."

In the video above, Danimal shows you how he put the track Axis together - it's taken from new album Lunaria, which is available from Bandcamp on 11 March.