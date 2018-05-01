D’Angelico unveils its first-ever 12-string electric guitar

D’Angelico has been playing a blinder in 2018, equipping its sub-$1,000 Premier Series with Seymour Duncan pickups, releasing its first solidbodies and a pair of tasty new mahogany-topped acoustics - and now, it’s seen fit to plug its electric 12-string hole with the Premier Series DC 12-string.

The DC 12-string packs the same body shape as the Premier DC, with an all-laminated maple body, maple neck and ovangkol fingerboard, and comes equipped with Duncan Designed humbuckers.

Available in Black, White, Trans White and Ocean Turquoise finishes, the DC 12-string is available now for $899 including gigbag.

Head over to D’Angelico Guitars for more info.