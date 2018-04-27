D’Angelico launches Niagara mini-dreadnought and Tammany OM acoustic guitars

D’Angelico has announced two new acoustic guitars in its Premier Series, the Niagara mini-dreadnought and Tammany OM.

The Niagara’s compact dimensions - it’s packing a 14-inch wide body - and slim C-shape neck promise a travel-friendly shape, featuring a solid mahogany top and laminated mahogany sides.

An ovangkol fretboard is matched by a bridge utilising the same tone wood, while it also features the company’s own preamp/tuner.

The Tammany features the same specs but in an OM format with antique bronze hardware and an aged finish.

There’s no info on price yet, but the range does kick off at $399, so we can expect reasonable tags on this tasty pair.

Head over to D’Angelico for more info.