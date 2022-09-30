D’Angelico launches its first-ever baritone electrics

D’Angelico has taken two of its classic electric guitar designs and stretched them out into 26.75” scale baritone guitar formats for players looking to access low-end sounds.

The Deluxe SS Baritone is a classy semi-hollow available in Satin Trans Wine and Satin Honey, while the Deluxe Atlantic Baritone augments the solid-body single-cut platform with a longer scale and offers it in Solid Black and Satin Walnut.

These are firsts for the New York guitar company, and as you might expect from the old-school style of the D’Angelico design playbook, they are a more sedate alternative to the baritone metal guitars that are more common in this day and age.

The Deluxe SS Baritone has a 15” wide body of laminated maple, finished with 5-ply binding and housing a pair of Seymour Duncan D'Angelico Great Dane P-90s. These are controlled via 500K pots for volume and tone, selected via three-way switch.

Elsewhere, we have a three-piece maple/walnut/maple neck that’s glued to the body and carved into a C profile. It’s topped with a 16” ebony fingerboard that seats 22Jescar 47/104 nickel silver frets.

The premium appointments extend to the gold hardware, with D’Angelico using Grover 509 Super Rotomatic locking tuners and a tune-o-matic bridge with the Art Deco style Stairstep tailpiece.

D’Angelico’s tasting notes promise “airy woodiness on top of thick, pronounced midrange – providing enough power to lead a heavy ensemble and enough elegant clarity for emotive clean tones”. Very nice, and priced $2,199.

The Deluxe Atlantic Baritone, meanwhile, has a solid alder body and a set maple neck. Its ebony fingerboard has a 14” radius and is also topped with 22 Jescar 47/104 Nickel Silver frets.

It ships with a pair of Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 humbucking pickups, and has a two volume, two tone, control setup, with push-pull functions for splitting the coils. A three-way pickup selector is mounted on the shoulder.

It has a tune-o-matic bridge, but the Stairstep vibe is evident on its Grover 509 Super Rotomatic locking tuners. D’Angelico says it “provides the sparkling top ended needed to achieve baritone clarity, but with thick, rich midrange that yields powerful, gut-punching tone. An ebony fingerboard offers sustain and brightness.”

The Atlantic Bedford retails for $1,699.

You can hear them in action in the demo videos above, and be availed of their full spec over at D’Angelico.