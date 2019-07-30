Danelectro poses a triple threat with new 6-string and 12-string electric guitar models

While some in the guitar industry are enjoying a well-earned summer break, Danelectro is keeping itself busy by launching three new electric guitars.

First up, there’s the 60th anniversary Danelectro DC59M (pictured above), a 6-string model with that familiar flagship double cutaway shorthorn body shape. Features include a 21-fret fingerboard, fully adjustable wraparound bridge, a pair of NOS+ lipstick pickups, a 3-way selector switch and stacked volume and tone controls.

Tone-wise, you can expect plenty of jangle from the single coil lipstick pickup - surf, country, rockabilly, blues and rock players should all be interested - and the DC59M is available in Deep Blue Metalflake and Silver Metalflake finishes. It’s priced at £549.

Next up, we have the Danelectro DC59X12 12-string, which ups the ante with its dual lipstick pickup in the bridge position with coil tap facilities. This is designed to deliver the classic Danelectro tone at humbucker or single coil volume levels.

There’s also a single coil pickup angled at the neck for extra warmth and sweetness, as well as a palm-friendly neck and fingerboard, aluminium nut, low action and fully adjustable chrome die cast bridge. This one’s available in Black, Cream and Dark Red finishes for £599.

Finally, we can tell you about the DG64XT, a modern take on the classic off-set, reversed double cutaway from the 1950s. There’s that familiar Danelectro headstock, allowing straight string pull which, with a precision cut graphite nut, is designed to ensure that the Wilkinson vibrato bridge system returns to zero pitch every time.

In terms of pickups, there’s a single coil with large housing angled at the neck and a dual humbucking lipstick pickup installed at the opposite angle at the bridge. Controls include a master volume and master tone control with coil tap for the bridge pickup and 3-way selector switch. Grab this one in Black, Vintage Cream or 3-tone Sunburst for £699.

Find out more about the new models on the Danelectro website.