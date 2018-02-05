Dan Weller’s top 9 tips for recording guitar: "Producing your own band is traumatic"

Not only does Sikth guitarist Dan Weller have the benefit of two decades of songwriting and tracking under his belt, but he is also an in-demand producer.

Weller has worked in the studio with the likes of Enter Shikari and Young Guns, and is set to man the production desk for Monster Truck later this year.

“I have always had a producer ear,” Weller says regarding his transition from band member to producer. “I’ve never felt like I’ve needed someone to tell me if I’m in or out of tune or if I’m ahead of or behind the beat because that’s something I’ve always considered to be my thing.

“Back in the day I was a lot sloppier than I am now though, granted. We always produced our own stuff though so I never had anyone there to offer me advice. But through making countless records you realise the benefits of being in tune.”

Given that he has learned the lessons of how to track guitars from both the artist and producer’s perspective, we thought he was the perfect man to ask to put together a whistle-stop list of everything you need to know when recording guitar.

1. Get intonated

“Make sure you are recording a good guitar that is intonated properly. That is the first thing I would say.

“Granted, intonation isn’t as essential if you are just playing something simple but if you are moving up the fretboard then you need to make sure your guitar is intonated properly before you go into the studio.

“I’ve had nightmares in the studio where guitars just don’t sound right and that is how I have learnt how important the intonation is.”

2. Tune up

“Tuning your guitar regularly is also very important. Also tuning by ear.

“If you are playing in a lower tuning then don’t just trust the tuner and think everything will be fine when you record. I always suggest to guitarists to tune from the A string up to the high E string and then tune the low E string by ear.

“Play a power chord and get it in by ear. Then it is dictated by your playing and how hard you’re hitting with the plectrum.”