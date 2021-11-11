Damon Albarn reveals that he cut off part of his finger while making pesto: “I said, 'I'm a pianist. I need my finger back’”

In what could be one of the most middle-class injuries ever, Damon Albarn has revealed that sliced a digit off one of his fingers while making pesto.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Blur and Gorillaz man confirmed that the incident happened last Christmas.

"I actually cut my finger off last Christmas Eve,” he told Lowe. “I was making a pesto, and I had a hand blender and I just made it. I thought, 'Hmm, that looks good.'

"But instead of just tasting a bit from the bowl, I decided to stick my finger into the blender, pick it up, and press the button.

"I put it in, pressed the button. Then I had to pull it out, and it completely severed. This was on Christmas Eve.

"So I went to Paddington A&E and they said, 'There's nothing we can do for you. We'll clean it up, but it's going to be at least 10 days.'"

This caused Albarn some alarm, as he realised that the injury would prevent him from playing the keyboard. Fortunately, a solution was found.

"I said, 'I'm a pianist. I need my finger back.' Anyway, a fantastic surgeon was found on Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, I got it sewed back on."

Albarn was speaking to Lowe in advance of the release of his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which will be available from tomorrow. He also revealed that he’s working on a full-length Gorillaz film with Netflix.