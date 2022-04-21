D'Addario XS coated strings are now available for electric guitar

It's always worth experimenting with new strings because you never know what you might be missing out on. After debuting for acoustic guitar, electric players can now find out if D'Addario XS coated guitar strings live up to the company's claims.

The promise of an 'uncommonly' smooth feel and the "highest level of protection for maximum life" has our fingertips tingling to try them, as anything that could offer less regular string changing without the tonal compromises is good news in our world.

It's that tone of a fresh string staying with you for a longer time that has been our goal Jim D’Addario

"Every guitar player loves that joy of a fresh set of strings on the guitar and the concept of the XS string is to be able to provide that for a longer time for the musician," says Chairman of the Board and Chief Innovation Officer, Jim D’Addario. "It's that tone of a fresh string staying with you for a longer time that has been our goal."

To achieve it the company focussed on making the coating extremely thin to have minimum dampening on the string's acoustic performance – a coating that's just 1/10 of the thickness of a human hair. "It wasn't easy to do but I think we've accomplished that," says Jim.

(Image credit: Guitar Center / Youtube )

As you'll see in the video above, Alex Skolnick is one pro who has been won over by the results. And we get to hear some of his wonderful jazzy playing with them too, but we'd urge you to check out the extensive testing process D'Addario put these strings through in the video too – suggesting its again put the R&D work in to confidently back up its claims.

D'Addario XS Electric guitar strings are available in gauges 9-42, 9-46, 10-46,10-52 and 11-49. More info at daddario.com