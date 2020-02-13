D'Addario gives you the finger with its new Pro Plus Capo

Every guitarist needs at least one capo – but how do you choose? D'Addario now have another option to add to your shortlist here with the Pro Plus, and it's bringing its own finger-simulating tech with it.

(Image credit: D'Addario)

Available in black or silver, the capo uses D'Addario's FlexFit technology for the pad in that is clamped on your strings – the company claim it "mimics the way the anatomy of the human finger functions when fretting a string" and the pay off is no buzz, unwanted muting or intonation hassles.

Capo buying guide (Image credit: G7th) The 8 best guitar capos of 2020

The Pro Plus (MSRP $44.95) is designed for electric, acoustic – including 12-string – and even classical guitars.

For more info head over to D'addario.com