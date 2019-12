D'Addario has expanded its line of Beatles-themed accessories with a new run of Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th Anniversary straps and picks.

Celebrating a half-century of the groundbreaking album, the new offerings include limited-edition 10-packs of guitar picks in thin (.50mm), medium (.70mm) and heavy (1.00mm).

In addition, natty polyester and vinyl straps are also available.

The guitar pick packs (£8.50), polyester strap (£27.50) and vinyl strap (£46.50) are available now.