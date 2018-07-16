Cyrus Bolooki looks back on 20 years of New Found Glory

Twenty years is a long old time for any band to survive, but in the world of pop-punk, in which dewy-eyed teenage love is often the order of the day, it is an almost unthinkable lifespan.

And yet, not only have Cyrus Bolooki and his New Found Glory bandmates hit this milestone, they’re showing absolutely no sign of slowing down. They marked the occasion with a sold-out 20 Years of Pop Punk tour, which included a four-night run of London shows. But how have they done it?

Well, while many bands of the genre find a formula and stick to it, Bolooki and co have adapted down the years, allowing them to pick up an army of new fans alongside their loyal devotees. Whether it be the sugary sweet pop of their first two records, or the harder edged sound of mid-noughties work such as Coming Home, the band has gently evolved its sound.

Even more impressive, they have done so with solid results each time, becoming one of those ridiculously rare bands that manages to make it to album nine (2017’s Makes Me Sick) without dropping a clunker along the way. So, to look back on two decades of success, and peer into what the future holds, we grabbed Cyrus while the band headed through Bristol on that aforementioned celebratory 20 Years… jaunt.

Cyrus, 20 years is an impressive feat… but how did you get your start as a drummer?

“My story was probably a little different to most people’s. I gravitated towards music and piano when I was four or five. My parents had a church organ that they got from a thrift store and I would always mess around on that.

"My parents noticed early on that I would try to mimic music from TV on the organ. Fast-forward to when I was about 12 and my older brother got a guitar for Christmas. He wouldn’t let me play it but whenever he would leave the house I would play it. I taught myself and learned to read music.

“A few years later some friends and I wanted to form a band but we all played guitar, we had no drummer. I said I would try it and I borrowed a drum kit, sat at my house and played. There were a few tension rods missing from that kit and I remember thinking that it really didn’t sound good and wondering if it was me or the kit!

"I taught myself to play the Everything Zen album by Bush. Coming from a guitar background, I was very into alternative rock. I still haven’t taken a lesson. I’m not saying that is the best way, but that was just how it was for me.”

How much of an impact did being a guitarist before a drummer have on your playing style?

“My entire musical background was important. Piano was super-important for me. That is a very important thing for a lot of people. With piano you can really learn music and if you learn piano then you can apply some part of that to any kind of instrument.

"Guitar was huge for me because of the style of music that I was into. Because I was a guitar player in the mid-’90s, Pantera, alternative rock and Metallica was all I listened to. Then when it came to drumming, I was able to really focus on those songs and learn them because I knew them so well as a guitarist.”

How did you come to join New Found Glory?

“In late 1997, New Found Glory got together and I had only really been playing drums for two, maybe two-and-a-half years. I wasn’t a great drummer, by any means. I just got into it and embraced it and played along to anything that I could. New Found Glory fell into my lap. I knew them through friends of friends. They had already played a handful of small shows and recorded a demo tape. A friend gave it to me and I heard this song called My Solution and that hooked me on this band.

"I loved how it went into double time and this fast-time feel. It was everything I thought the band I was in at the time should be doing. After a couple of months, the drummer that New Found Glory had left and I got a call to audition. I auditioned for the band having never played the songs on drums before.

"I had only played them on pillows in my bedroom because my parents didn’t want loud drums in their house. At the end of the first rehearsal together the guys said it was awesome but could I hit a little harder! I’ve never lived that down!”