Cypress TT-15 is a free guitar amp plugin that you can download right now

A model of “a very versatile, yet uniquely sounding low wattage amplifier,” Black Rooster Audio’s Cypress TT-15 is a free guitar amp plugin that keeps things simple.

Simplicity is the watchword here, with just six controls to play with. Despite this streamlined set of knobs and switches, Black Rooster says that TT-15 can create everything from clean sounds through to crunchy and distorted tones. There’s also a 2x12 cabinet simulation, though you can always bypass this if you want to make other arrangements.

You can download Cypress TT-15 now in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac. Find out more on the Black Rooster Audio website.