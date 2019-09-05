Could Wave Alchemy’s Bassynth be the last word in low-end sound design?

If you still haven’t found a way to get that bass sound you’re looking for - and, let’s face it, you’re not exactly short of options - then Wave Alchemy recommends that you check out its Bassynth instrument.

Powered by a hybrid engine and 10GB worth of multisampled sound sources, oscillators and wavetables, Bassynth is designed to run the low-end gamut. We’re told that it can produce not only a multitude of synth bass sounds, but also authentic acoustic ones.

Sounds can be created with up to four voices, each of which has its own filter, resonance and mix controls. Synth parameters can be tweaked, and there are 14 wavetable distortion shaping algorithms.

You can also create up to eight macros, each of which can have eight parameters assigned to it. The Performance page enables you to morph between synth parameters and modulations in real time using X-Y sliders, recording these movements or automating them in your DAW.

You also have the option of sequencing and controlling the macros using the Polystep Motion Designer, which can be used to add all kinds of interest and movement to your sounds. Other features include a modulation section, six insert effects per voice and six master effects.

"Bass plays a very important role in modern music production, and our goal with Bassynth was to create something that inspires and sparks creativity, while at the same time delivering a very organic sound - something we feel is missing in other software instruments,” says Wave Alchemy’s Dan Byers.

“With Bassynth, not only do you get access the most diverse and high-quality bass sounds ever committed to tape, but you also get to manipulate, sequence and perform with them like never before. How many synths do you know of that allow you to easily layer, for example, a huge live epic brass section with a modular synth, dirty 808 sub and amped vinyl noise, and all in one patch?!"