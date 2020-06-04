Could this OP-1-inspired ‘smartphone synth’ be the electronic instrument of the future?

Before you get too excited, this isn’t a real electronic instrument, but many who gaze upon the OP-S - a concept product from Spanish agency Gris Design - will wish that it could be.

Unashamedly inspired by Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 , which itself took design cues from Casio’s VL-1 , the OP-S is billed as a ‘smartphone synthesizer’ that enables you to create complete productions wherever you go. It’s suggested that this would have audio I/O, built-in microphones, front-facing speakers and a set of three cameras.

Of course, if you have an iPhone, this kind of functionality already exists - there are a multitude of great music-making apps on iOS - but you’ll need external hardware if you want proper audio I/O and MIDI control.

Whether there’s a big enough market for a product like the OP-S for it to come to market is debatable, though, so these images might be as close as it ever gets to becoming a reality.