Could Ops be a special iOS modular synth platform?

Ops is a new modular synth environment for iOS devices from Jonathan Mackenzie. Designed to take advantage of the touchscreen, it enables you to connect blocks directly together (no patch cords here) to create your instrument.

Combined blocks are known as structures, and these can be copied so that you can build up larger creations. The blocks cover interaction, signal generation, effects processing, control, audio input, MIDI input and pitch and rhythm manipulation.

Take a look at the video above to see how Ops works. It’s available now on the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99.