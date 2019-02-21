Could an iPad and Elastic FX 1.2 replace your collection of guitar stompboxes?

Oliver Greschke says that the Elastic FX 1.2 update, which is available now, came as the result of him starting to play guitar again. With its new features, the idea is that it this iOS multi-effects app now be used to replace a collection of stompboxes, thanks to several new features that are aimed at six-stringers in particular.

First up, there’s a new preamp section that features a tuner, an additional compressor with built-in noise gate, and a new overdrive/distortion effect. The FX On/Off buttons, meanwhile, now react to MIDI CC as well as MIDI note messages, which is useful if you’re using a MIDI foot controller.

As before, Elastic FX gives you four main FX slots to work with (these can be reordered as you wish, and there’s also an XY pad for tweaking), and there’s now another reverb effect, known as New Big, that you can use. There are various other new features, too, including Audioshare Export/import for audio files, and the option to record ideas as audio in the Audiofiles overlay.

Elastic FX is available now on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. It costs $9.99.