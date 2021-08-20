More

The Baywatch piano riff and an outrageous bass solo… Cory Wong's collaboration with Dirty Loops does not disappoint

Follow The Light delivers more chops than a butchers as Wong showcases his new signature Fender Strat

Where do we start with this? Cory Wong and Dirty Loops… a collaboration that was always meant to be and Follow The Light delivers. The session tracked in Minneapolis features top flight musicianship and hooks galore as the US funk guitarist joins forces with the super Swedes Jonah Nilsson (vocals and keys), Henrik Linder (bass) and drummer Aron Mellergård with Wong bringing his horn section of Steve Strand, Jon Lampley, Kenni Holmen, Grace Kelly & Michael Nelson. Additional Percussion by Andreas Ekstedt.

The keen-eyed will notice Wong is playing his new Fender Signature model and the keen-eared will spot the piano riff from Baywatch theme that bookends the song - credited to 'David Hasselhoff & David Foster. Looped by Skrillex and mastered by Pamela Anderson'.

We'll let you discover Linder's bass solo and we'll have an interview with Jonah Nilsson talking about his new solo album on MusicRadar soon. 

