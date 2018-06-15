Cort unveils CJ-Retro jumbo acoustic guitar

Cort has announced the CJ-Retro, a jumbo electro-acoustic kitted out with top-mounted controls.

The CJ-Retro packs a spruce top and mahogany back, sides and neck, paired with an ebony-like merbau fingerboard, as well as a Graph Tech Nubone XB nut and saddle.

Electro-acoustic credentials come courtesy of a Fishman Neo-D magnetic humbucker and Fishman VTB EQ preamp, controlled via a volume and two EQ controls.

There’s a great visual vibe here - particularly those dual-rectangular inlays, designed especially for this model - and pairing that Vintage Sunburst Matt finish with the gold knobs gives off more than a whiff of the Gibson/Epiphone J-160E, as famously owned by John Lennon.

The biggest difference, of course, is the price, which clocks in at a respectable $429.99. For more info, head over to Cort Guitars.