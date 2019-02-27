Cort unveils 4 ergonomic Bevel Cut acoustic guitars

Cort has announced a new Bevel Cut Collection of acoustic guitars , featuring ergonomic bevelled cutaways.

The range comprises four models, all of which feature solid Sitka spruce tops, 25.3” scales and 1 11/16-inch (43 mm) nut width, plus 20-fret mahogany necks, dovetail neck joints, and ovangkol fretboards and bridges.

Image 1 of 2 GA-MY Bevel Image 2 of 2 GA-PF Bevel

Two Grand Regal Bevel models feature grand auditorium bodies, but with different tonewoods: the GA-MY Bevel offers myrtlewood arched back and sides, while the GA-PF Bevel boasts pau ferro arched back and sides.

Both of these models also feature LR Baggs preamps, as well as UV finishes, diecast gold tuners with black knobs, ebony bridge pins, and an abalone rosette.

Image 1 of 2 Earth Bevel Image 2 of 2 Luce Bevel

The more affordable dreadnought Earth Bevel and orchestra Luce Bevel, meanwhile, pack mahogany back and sides, open-pore finishes, die-cast machineheads, and a herringbone rosette.

The GA-MY Bevel and GA-PF Bevel ($899), and Earth Bevel and Luce Bevel ($399) are available now - see Cort Guitars for more details.