Cort goes low with nicely priced, EMG-equipped KX257B Baritone seven-string guitar

Cort has announced the latest addition to its metal-focused KX series, the KX257B baritone seven-string.

Promising tones to please “the most discerning of metalheads”, the KX257B packs a pair of EMG RetroActive Super 77 humbuckers, controlled via a three-way toggle and single volume and tone.

The guitar itself boasts a 27-inch baritone scale length for improved tuning stability in combination with a strings-through-body hardtail bridge, while the matte black-finished mahogany body is attached to a hard-maple neck with jatoba fingerboard.

The KX257B is available soon for an impressive $599. Head over to Cort Guitars for more info.