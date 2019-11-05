Cort expands its Gold Series with a small but perfectly formed cutaway acoustic

Cort has added the Gold-OC6 to its premium line of acoustic guitars, offering a smaller body for a more comfortable playing experience and a torrefied solid sitka spruce top for a tone that belies the instrument's contemporary build.

Featuring a solid African mahogany back and sides, a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, the Gold-OC6 uses Cort's ATV (Aged To Vintage) treatment on its sitka spruce top. This torrefaction process takes some of the oils, sugar and resin out of the wood, just as it would after decades of ageing, as vintage acoustic would open up with age. The hope being that Cort's acoustic delivers a similarly vintage tone off the shelf.

Of course a vintage acoustic would not feature a neat Fishman Flex Blend System, which has an onboard tuner whose display is positioned on the shoulder, plus volume, tone, phase, and blend features for dialling in a good amplified tone, and Cort position the OC-6 – as will all guitars in the Gold Series – as pro-quality, stage-ready acoustics.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Other build features worthy of note include the double-lock neck joint, which sees a traditional dovetail neck joint reinforced by a big old bolt to help transfer resonance and enhance the OC-6's tone, the walnut-reinforced neck, the deluxe open-gear Grover tuners (on message and in gold), and the hand-scalloped X-bracing.

The OC-6 has a 25.3-inch scale length, abalone rosette and Gold Custom MOP inlay on the fretboard, and a genuine bone nut and saddle to complete what is a fairly boutique offering from a company that has made its name in affordable instruments.

The Gold OC-6 comes with a gig-bag and is priced at $1,099.99 (£859, €999 approx).

See Cort for more details.