Cort equips new GB74JJ bass guitar with double jazz pickups

Cort has revealed the latest addition to its GB line, the GB74JJ.

The GB74JJ is so-called for its double jazz pickups, which have been chosen to complement the bass's swamp ash body, and promise noiseless operation as well as maximised high and low frequencies.

Two bands of tone control tweak the pups, as do master volume and pickup blend controls, with the option to switch from active to passive via a push/pull pot.

Elsewhere, the bass packs an Omega Bridge, contoured neck joint, satin maple neck and fingerboard, plus Hipshot Ultralite tuners.

The GB74JJ is available now in Amber and Aqua Blue finishes for $749. See Cort Guitars for more info.