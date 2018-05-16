More

Cort debuts $599 Sunset TC vintage mash-up guitar

Affordable electric boasts distressed finish and Duncan Designed pickups

When we spotted this beauty at NAMM, we were so impressed we dubbed it one of our guitars of the show, and now Cort’s Sunset TC vintage mash-up is finally beginning to hit the streets.

A fusion of T-type and LP-style models that bears more than a passing resemblance to Fano’s considerably more expensive SP6, the Sunset TC boasts an ash body in distressed Worn Butter Blonde or Worn White Blonde finishes.

A bolt-on hard maple neck is paired with a jatoba fingerboard with a 9.45” radius and 25.5” scale, while Duncan Designed P90-1 and TC103B pickups promise rootsy tones.

The Cort Sunset TC is available now at the rather impressive price of $599 - head over to Cort Guitars for more info.

