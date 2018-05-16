Cort debuts $599 Sunset TC vintage mash-up guitar

When we spotted this beauty at NAMM, we were so impressed we dubbed it one of our guitars of the show, and now Cort’s Sunset TC vintage mash-up is finally beginning to hit the streets.

A fusion of T-type and LP-style models that bears more than a passing resemblance to Fano’s considerably more expensive SP6, the Sunset TC boasts an ash body in distressed Worn Butter Blonde or Worn White Blonde finishes.

A bolt-on hard maple neck is paired with a jatoba fingerboard with a 9.45” radius and 25.5” scale, while Duncan Designed P90-1 and TC103B pickups promise rootsy tones.

The Cort Sunset TC is available now at the rather impressive price of $599 - head over to Cort Guitars for more info.