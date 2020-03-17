Coldplay’s Chris Martin plays impromptu gig from his house as Neil Young announces fireside live streams

As the world heads into self-isolation, the surge in online gigs continues . Coldplay’s Chris Martin led the way with his ‘Together At Home’ performance, suggesting that other artists might want to adopt the brand for future live streams, while Neil Young has announced that he’ll be performing some ‘Fireside Sessions’ from his home.

Martin’s amusingly haphazard acoustic set saw him taking song requests via Instagram Live, though some were rejected because he couldn’t remember how to play them. He gave brief renditions of various Coldplay hits - including A Sky Full Of Stars, Trouble, Viva La Vida, Clocks and Yellow - and covered David Bowie’s Life On Mars.

Neil Young, meanwhile, posted the following message on his website : “Because we are all at home and not many are venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife [Daryl Hannah] filming.”