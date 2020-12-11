Chris Cornell's final completed studio album is released by his family

Chris Cornell's family have today released the last album he completed before his passing in 2017. The 10-track covers collection No One Sings Like You Anymore was produced by Brendan O'Brien and recorded during 2016. The duo reportedly played all the instruments on the album.

It contains the previously heard version of Guns N' Roses's Patience and a studio version of Sinead O' Conner's Prince-penned hit, Nothing Compares 2 U.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, said in a statement. “His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it.

"This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

No One Sings Like You Anymore track list:

1. “Get It While You Can” — Howard Tate/Janis Joplin

2. “Jump Into The Fire” — Harry Nilsson

3. “Sad Sad City” — Ghostland Observatory

4. “Patience” — Guns N’ Roses

5. “Nothing Compares 2 U” — Prince

6. “Watching The Wheels” — John Lennon

7. “You Don’t Know Nothing About Love” — Carl Hall

8. “Showdown” — Electric Light Orchestra

9. “To Be Treated Rite” — Terry Reid

10. “Stay With Me Baby” — Lorraine Ellison