Is Davie504's Chowny signature model "the best bass ever"?

We love the video work of YouTube sensation Davie504 - bass strings on guitar and Red Hot Chili Peppers played by a red hot chili pepper to name but two - and now, the bassist extraordinaire has landed his own signature model with UK-based Chowny.

Designed with Retrovibe, the Evo Davie504 Signature packs a Stinger ’77 preamp with bass/treble/volume controls, 7.5K humbucker and Wilkinson black tuners.

The red cedar body is bolted to a maple J-profile neck with satin finish, plus a 24-fret maple fingerboard at 34” scale.

Davie504’s edition features a quilt maple veneer, and comes in Black, Blue, Green, Red and Purple Burst finishes.

The Evo Davie504 Signature is available to preorder now for £480/€552/$619 from Chowny Bass.