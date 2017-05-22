Watch ace bassist play Red Hot Chili Peppers with an actual red hot chili pepper

Ah, Davie504, you're fast becoming our favourite YouTuber: fresh from laying down a funky 12-string bass solo, the bass ace has now turned his hand to a new challenge: playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a real-life red hot chili pepper.

Despite the unusual choice of pick, Davie still delivers some sweet slap technique, slicing through the likes of Can't Stop, Higher Ground, Give It Away, replete with kitchen-aided percussion samples.

As for what's next, one droll commentator has already put a request in: “Can you play Doors with a door?” Sounds like a logistical nightmare, but we'd love to see it…