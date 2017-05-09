This is what a 12-string bass solo sounds like

Nobody restrings quite like YouTube bass maestro Davie504 - after hooking his bass up with guitar strings and his guitar up with bass strings, he's now tried his hand at a 12-string bass for a furious solo.

The tuning is eeE-aaA-ddD-ggG and the results, as you'd expect, are funky… seriously so, as Davie digs into the groove, throwing in some slapping and harmonics for good measure.

We only wish he'd put a nod to the world's most iconic 12-string bass intro, Pearl Jam's Jeremy, somewhere in there…