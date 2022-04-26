Cherry Audio teases new vintage synth plugin and challenges you to distinguish its sound from the original hardware

By published

Can you tell the difference?

Cherry Audio has come up with a novel way to tease its latest vintage synth plugin

The company has posted six pairs of audio clips (uncompressed WAV files), each of which contains the same phrase played on the original hardware synth and the software emulation. Your job is to decide which is which.

Once you’ve made your choices you can click through and view your results. The only downside is that you can’t see which of the challenges you got right and which you got wrong.

Of course, there’s also another guessing game here: can you tell from the audio which synth Cherry Audio is emulating? All will be revealed on 2 May.

Click here to take the Cherry Audio challenge.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
