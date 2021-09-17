More

Superbooth 2021: Cherry Audio announces Jupiter-4 emulation, Mercury-4

The Mercury-4 has been "expertly modelled" on the vintage Jupiter-4 owned by Greg Hawkes of The Cars

Mercury-4
(Image credit: Cherry Audio)

Superbooth 2021: Following a suggestive teaser video last week, Cherry Audio has unveiled their latest plugin, a software emulation of the classic Roland Jupiter-4 synth.

The Mercury-4 is a said to be a (mostly) faithful recreation of Roland's iconic Jupiter-4, which improves upon the design of the original by adding 16-voice polyphony, infinite patch storage, velocity sensitivity, and MPE support. Roland's Jupiter-4, first manufactured in 1978, offered limited patch storage and only four voices of polyphony.

To accurately replicate the sound of the Jupiter-4, Cherry Audio have modelled the plugin on a vintage copy of the synth owned by Greg Hawkes of '80s new wave legends The Cars, that can be heard on their double-platinum 1981 release Shake It Up. The Mercury-4 also comes with an integrated emulation of Roland's famed tape delay, the Space Echo

Find out more about the Mercury-4 on Cherry Audio's website.

