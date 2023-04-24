How many of the synths, drum machines and effects in The Chemical Brothers’ Coachella live setup can you spot?

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Blink and you'll miss the block-rockin beatmaking gear

Chemical Brothers Coachella 2023
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Not for the Chemical Brothers just turning up at Coachella and ‘pressing play’. Prior to their set during the festival’s second weekend, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons posted a zippy video on Instagram that showed off their live rig, and it’s extensive.

A post shared by The Chemical Brothers (@thechemicalbrothers) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

This pre-show clip gives us a fascinating glimpse into the inner workings of the Brothers’ setup, though the camera moves so fast that it’s difficult to make out everything that’s involved. We’ve had a good look at it, though, and here’s some of what we think we’ve managed to spot.

That’s already a pretty impressive line-up, but we’re happy to admit that we’ve missed an awful lot of other gear, too. Can you fill in the blanks?

Check out The Chemical Brothers in action during Coachella’s first weekend.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info