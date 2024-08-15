Is Charli XCX about to release an official mashup of 365 and Fleetwood Mac's Dreams?

Charli XCX has suggested there’s one more remix to round off what she’s been calling ‘Brat summer’.

In the wake of the success of the remix of Guess, the collab with Billie Eilish that’s currently Number One on the UK singles charts, Charli took to TikTok and hinted heavily that there’s another remix in the pipeline over the next couple of weeks.

“I’m in Poland.. there’s a whiff of autumn in the breeze.. something is shifting,” the artist says while sauntering down the street lip-syncing to the song.

The sound used in the video is a fan-made mashup of Charli's song 360 and Fleetwood Mac's Dreams that was originally reshared by the band's co-vocalist and guitarist Lindsay Buckingham.

She then sings lyrics from 360 over Dreams' instantly recognizable groove: “I’m tectonic, moves, I make ’em/ Shock you like defibrillators/No style, I can’t relate/I’ll always be the one, ah/Drop down, yeah/Put the camera flash on/So stylish.”

The unofficial mashup was picked up by Buckingham after finding its way on to YouTube recently. Having been sanctioned by a member of the band and Charli herself, could this intergenerational crossover be getting an official release? Only time will tell.

charli xcx 360 but the instrumental is fleetwood mac - YouTube Watch On

The Guess remix was notable for its bonkers video which sees Billie Eilish literally bulldoze her way into Charli’s party and the pair navigate their way through mountains of bras and knickers. The video used some 10,000 pairs of pants which will be now donated to I Support The Girls, a charity that supplies underwear and hygiene products to homeless women.

This summer has been the moment when Charli, hitherto a slightly leftfield pop artist, has gatecrashed the mainstream - in some style. A steady stream of remixes and social media posting has turned Brat – both the album and the glamorous, messy, but fundamentally honest aesthetic – into a viral phenomenon.

Things reached an apex of ridiculousness when Charli tweeted ‘Kamala IS brat’ after the Vice President was endorsed by Joe Biden as his successor. The Harris campaign picked up on this and used a new Twitter banner in the style of Brat’s lurid green artwork. Soon a TikTok video was knocked up of Harris with 360 as its soundtrack and that again went viral. Cue thinkpieces in mainstream media outlets and even a CNN feature explaining ‘Brat’ and analysing its cultural significance.

All in all, not bad, for a singer from Essex who’s been knocking about the backwaters of UK pop for over a decade and a half now.

And now with another remix seemingly on the way and – oh yes - the Mercury Prize, for which Brat has been nominated, in September, it seems the Brat summer isn’t over yet by a long stretch.