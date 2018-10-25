Catalinbread seeks to fatten your guitar tone with the NiCompressor

Catalinbread has announced the NiCompressor, a compressor based on the Loco Box Choker, and the last pedal designed by the company’s founder Nicholas Harris before his passing in 2016.

The NiCompressor’s tone-shaping capabilities are what looks to set it apart from its contemporaries: bass and treble controls are on hand for tonal fattening, as is a gain control to add grit.

Otherwise, compression and volume knobs adjust the FET-based squash.

The NiCompressor is available to preorder now in Silver & Black and White Soft Pearl enclosures for $249 from Black Friday, 23 November. Pop on over to Catalinbread for more info.