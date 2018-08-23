Cassell The Beatmaker: "I go from touring to teaching to production; If I was just playing drums I’d probably be working in Sainsburys"

You’ve achieved a lot through your career so far. Talk me through some of the major stepping stones that got you to where you are today?

“My first major tour was with a guy called Keziah Jones. That was a mixture between Afrobeat and funk. I toured the world with him. It was only three of us and it was the best experience. It was like my apprenticeship of drumming.

“Before that I was in a jazz/funk band called Quite Sane. We won Capital Radio’s young band of the year. Our gigs sold out and Gilles Peterson supported us. Then I got a Prince’s Trust grant that I used to set up my first studio. Then I started doing this thing called The Apricot Jam which was like a hip-hop event.

"All the MCs and hip-hop people of that time would come in and we would back them as a band. Then I did this thing called Aeroplane Man which was still a hip-hop environment but it was theatre.”

What age were you when you started playing professionally?

“I didn’t have a drum kit until I was 18, but I was playing professionally on the circuit when I was 16. Imagine not having a drum kit and doing that! I would go to my friend’s. His dad had a Hayman kit in the shed. I’d go there from 11 in the morning and leave at 8 o’clock in the evening.

“I was also the first drummer to do [live music and artist development platform] I Luv Live. Jade Richardson, who signed Ms Dynamite, started that. There was no money in it, I did it more for her as a favour, but it actually turned out that she did me the favour. That’s where I met Plan B and Akala.

"I spent the next 15 years with Plan B. I co-wrote his Defamation Of Strickland Banks album. I got my Ivor Novello award for that. You can do things and they might not seem to be big, but it’s what you get out of it. If Jade hadn’t got me to do I Luv Live, I would have never met Plan B or Akala.

"They are the two artists I’ve been working with for years. Then I met The Streets through doing Plan B.”

You’re a big believer in sharing your experiences and inspiring young people. Tell me about some of the ways you’ve been able to pursue that?

“I didn’t like teaching at all, but once I started doing it I loved it. I do workshops in Hong Kong. It’s not even all drum-based, it’s more production and songwriting. There’s a class of kids, they put themselves into bands and some of them haven’t even played music.

"They have to learn two covers and two originals, then they do a show at the end of it. I’m working with the kids throughout the week. By the end of the week you would never know some of them haven’t played music before, they’re that focused and that into it. I’ve been going there every year for about four years.

"The person that runs that is Marcel [Pusey] who’s from Bassistry Arts. We’ve been asked to go to some other schools in Singapore. It’s really satisfying and I want to do it more. This is why I set up the ITM.”

Your own artist development scheme?

“Yeah, In The Making. It’s basically about developing young artists. Some people want to sign these artists up, make them do things they don’t want to do and they get stuck in these deals. I’m trying to get funding.

"I get flooded with emails from kids asking, ‘Can I come in the studio and work with you?’ I’ve only got so much time and time is money, so I need funding to be able to do it. It’s not just about doing the music, but it’s about getting your music out there.

"I have a team who do the social media, image and everything. We set them up to do whatever they want to do. They can stay with me or go do their own thing. I teach them what I’m doing, I show them my techniques. This is what it’s about. Passing it on so it’s easier for them. Nowadays you don’t need a record deal, you can do it yourself.”

Talking of young talent, your son Bailey is at the start of a very promising music career.

“He was always on at me saying, ‘Dad, I want to be in a band, I want to play with kids my own age.’ It was really hard for me to find anybody. School Of Rock was this perfect opportunity. He’d never done any acting or singing. He just knew how to play drums. I wasn’t really expecting him to get a main role to be honest. I hadn’t seen him do anything like that until I saw the first show. I couldn’t believe it.

"Now he’s acting and singing just as good as all the kids who were trained. Then he wins an [Olivier] award which is equivalent to my Ivor Novello. The ceremony was held in the Albert Hall. That’s the same place I did a show with Plan B. I’m seeing him in exactly the same place that my drum kit was set up, doing a gig to the same amount of people.

"He was 11 years old. I started drums when I was 11! I was really proud.”

Now he’s pursuing a new band, Now As One, comprising members of the School Of Rock band?

“We’ve had a major management company interested in them. They have a second video ready, they’ve finished six songs. They’re ready to roll. They’ve been asked to do a few festivals off the back of one video.

"The band can play. It’s not a gimmick. Toby on guitar has five million views on YouTube. He’s just done Ellen. The band’s first appearance on TV was London Live. That’s without management or anything.”

You must have given him some expert guidance?

“I want Bailey to take everything I’ve taught him and be better. I want him to inspire other kids his age, whether they’re doing music or not, telling them that if they believe in something they can do it, no matter what. It needs people of an older generation to support them.

"When I was at school, music was down at the bottom of the list. Now my old school has me in their archive of successful people. Music helps with everything else - maths, coordination, so many things that people overlook.

"It’s about inspiring kids to do whatever they want to do, whether it’s music or being head of a bank. The whole point is you have to be inspired and motivated to do it.”

Away from the drums you spend a lot of time in the studio. What’s your favourite aspect of producing music for other people?

“I just love production. I’m 50 percent drums and 50 percent production now. When you’re in the studio with artists or musicians it’s really creative. I’ve worked with Natasha Bedingfield and a guy called Garou - he’s the male version of Celine Dion. We did two albums with him and they both went double platinum.

"Now I’m working with people like Dionne Bromfield, who is Amy Winehouse’s goddaughter, and a new artist called Josh Barry. I did four tracks with him and then performed with him during the Glastonbury Emerging New Talent competition. He won it. He’s gone on to work with Rudimental.”

You seem to have an ear for rising talent?

“I’ve got this knack for telling when someone’s gonna do well. I told Plan B he was gonna do well when he didn’t even know. I love working with up-and-coming artists. It’s harder to work with signed artists.

"It’s easier to start with someone who will grow so when they’re big you’re already in there. I think the younger artists are more fresh and they have fresh ideas.” Do you think it’s important to offer additional skills on top of being a great drummer? “Most people don’t make loads of money just by being a drummer.

"It dries up and you are always chasing somebody else’s career. You need to do something that’s around you. What you do then is you ping- pong - I go from touring to teaching to production. That’s how I’ve kept in the industry. If I was just playing drums I’d probably be working in Sainsburys or something.”