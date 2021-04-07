Casio launches a new range of Casiotone keyboards aimed at “everyday music-makers”

It’s worth remembering that, for the majority of people who want to ‘play the keyboard’, the best choice isn’t going to be a state-of-the art analogue synth, but something more simple and versatile. Enter Casio with its latest range of portable keyboards, all bearing the classic Casiotone name.

There are three new models, starting with the flagship CT-S1. This offers 61 piano-style keys, built-in speakers and a simple control panel, and is available in white, black and red.

Casio’s AiX Sound Source is responsible for tone generation; 61 sounds are included, covering both “acoustic and vintage instrumental” bases. There are also 12 Casio Classic Tone presets that have been plucked from Casio’s back catalogue of digital keyboards.

(Image credit: Casio)

Next, we have the Casiotone CT-S400, which offers a whopping 600 tones and 200 rhythms. This one has a screen and jog wheel which are said to make operation that bit easier.

Finally, there’s the beginner-friendly LK-S450, which features light-up keys that should help you learn to play. We’re told that it offers up to 200 preloaded songs in a variety of genres.

(Image credit: Casio)

All three keyboards can connect to mobile and other computing devices via the Bluetooth adapter (available separately), and can sync to the Chordana Play learning app.