Casio promises improved sound, better playability and more features with its new affordable CDP-S digital pianos

Casio has unveiled new versions of two of its affordable compact digital pianos - the CDP-S360 and CDP-S110.

While neither of these is particularly pricey, the CDP-S360 is the more capable, and now enables you to add Bluetooth audio and MIDI functionality via the optional WU-BT10 adapter.

Polyphony has been increased, too, from 64 to 128 notes, and the piano tone has improved decay. A white colour option has also been added to the range.

The CDP-S360 comes with 200 rhythms and 700 tones, covering both keyboard instruments and strings, wind and percussion. It’s compatible with the CS-470P fixed three-pedal stand and SP-34 three-pedal unit.

(Image credit: Casio)

The CDP-S110 is the successor to the CDP-S100, which we rate as one of the best digital pianos for beginners . Like the CDP-S360, it features an 88-note scaled hammer action keyboard, and still promises an authentic piano sound.

In fact, a total of 10 tones are included, and you also get what’s described as a high-quality speaker system. You can have this one in black or white.

The CDP-S360 costs £529, and the CDP-S110 is priced at £389. Both models are available now, and you can find out more on the Casio website.