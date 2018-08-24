Career in gear: Stone Sour's Christian Martucci shares the guitars he can't live without

“When I was a kid, I came across an ’84 BC Rich Mockingbird. I had some cheaper guitars at the time, but I traded them for it and it was my favourite guitar, and to make a long story short it ended up getting stolen when I lived in New York City as a kid. And I tried to replace it for years, and as the years went on the kept getting more and more expensive and I couldn’t afford one...

“Fast-forward to Stone Sour: I have a friend, Ricky Mahler, and he used to be the guitarist in a band way back called Circus Of Power, and he called me up and was like, ‘Hey, man, I’ve got this killer Mockingbird in the original colour. It’s a ’78.’ I basically traded in seven guitars for this thing!

“So the one that I have that’s the ’78 it was made by Bernie Rico and it’s probably, in terms of recording, it’s absolutely one of my favourite guitars. It just records great. It’s all over the last Stone Sour album.

“That guitar is completely stock. It has a Super Distortion in the bridge, an original, and it has a DiMarzio PAF in the neck. It’s just a great guitar. Solid koa, which is not the easiest thing to get guitars made out of now for whatever reason.

"Corey Taylor knows how much the guitar means to me and he had come across a ’97 Custom Shop that was actually built by Bernie Rico Junior and gave it to me for a Christmas present. I think it’s really cool that I have an original ’78 that was built by Bernie Rico Senior and I have a ’97 built by his son. It’s one of the most generous gifts I’ve ever received from anyone.

“He knows a little bit more about the back story; my original Mockingbird that’s gone now, not to tell you a sob story but we really did not have money at all growing up, and my dad really worked hard, worked a lot of extra hours to pay the difference so that I could get that thing, so when it got stolen it was pretty devastating! And it wasn’t that expensive at the time.

“It was before Slash used one on the You Could Be Mine video, so it was probably around ’91, ’92 when I got the guitar, and it was only $700, which seems incredibly cheap now because it’s probably worth five grand now. But at the time $700 might as well have been $7,000 in my house. The guitar meant a lot to me and to lose it was pretty crushing.”