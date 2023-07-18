Here’s the moment when a stage-invading fan grabbed Bryan Adams’ microphone and started singing Summer of ‘69

In the latest example of audience bad behaviour, a fan at a recent Bryan Adams concert in Salt Lake City took it upon himself to crash the stage, grab the mic and start singing as The Groover From Vancouver performed his 1984 hit Summer Of ‘69.

Within bars of the song starting, the white-T-shirted wannabe somehow managed to make it all the way up to Adams and wrench his mic away, singing the second line (“Bought it at the five and dime”) as the band stopped playing and an eerie silence descended.

Two security guards then rushed to Adams’ assistance - where were they a few moments beforehand, he’s entitled to ask? - grabbed the over-exuberant fan and hauled him off stage as he tried to inform the crowd that he’d played his first real six-string ‘‘til his fingers bled’.

Remarkably, Adams managed to continue the song without missing a beat, with the stage invader presumably dispatched to the car park by the time it had finished. Adams later referenced the moment on Twitter, sharing a news story and advising: "Stage crashing not recommended!"

This incident follows many recent examples of audience members overstepping the mark. Performing at Hyde Park, Pink was presented with a fan’s mother’s ashes and, shortly afterwards, a wheel of brie, while elsewhere, Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye when she was hit by a flying phone. Lil Nas X, meanwhile, had to dodge a sex toy that was thrown at him while performing in Stockholm.

All of which prompted Adele to implore people to stop lobbing things at artists, and to warn her Las Vegas audience that “If you throw anything at me I’ll fucking kill you.”