Bruno Mars goes crazy with a Prince-style Cloud guitar at the Grammys

You’ve got to hand it to Bruno Mars: he didn’t hold back when he performed his Prince tribute at last night’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Decked out in full Purple Rain attire and toting an iconic Cloud guitar, Mars gave it his all when he played Let’s Go Crazy, taking on both the main guitar solo and screaming outro. His performance followed one by Prince cohorts The Time, which featured Morris Day and company storming through Jungle Love and The Bird.

Did he pull it off? The jury is out, but we think it’s fair to say that it went better than both Metallica and Lady Gaga’s collaboration and Adele’s stuttering George Michael tribute...