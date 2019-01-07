Brian May says that critics made a mistake as Bohemian Rhapsody triumphs at the Golden Globes

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has sprung a surprise by being named Best Motion Picture in the Drama category at the 2019 Golden Globe awards. Rami Malek, who portrayed Freddie Mercury, completed an unexpected double for the film as he took home the corresponding award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture.

Despite reports of production problems – Sacha Baron Cohen was originally attached to the project but dropped out, while director Bryan Singer left during filming - and mixed reviews from the critics, Bohemian Rhapsody has gone on to be a huge success. Both Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May attended the Golden Globes, and May spoke out on the negative reaction that the movie has received in some quarters.

According to Deadline, May, who acted as executive producer on Bohemian Rhapsody, said: “The mistake that critics made was reviewing the trailer instead of reviewing the film. They jumped to conclusions. Once people stake their claim, it’s hard for them to withdraw.”

It remains to be seen whether Bohemian Rhapsody can repeat its success at next month’s Oscars, but odds will surely have shortened on it being honoured there, too.