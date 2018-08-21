Brent Hinds is selling a load of his old Mastodon gear on Reverb and you could buy it

Mastodon madman Brent Hinds is set to sell off a load of gear, as used on Mastodon tours and albums.

The hoard includes a host of Flying Vs - a black Dean V 79 Classic, 1981 cream Gibson Flying V, and black 2008 Gibson Flying V ’67, as heard on Crack the Skye - plus a Hinds-designed, one-a-kind First Act Custom Shop Lola double-neck, and a full-sized Hammond Colonnade church organ.

In the video clip above, in between footage of Brent getting a new tattoo, we couldn’t help but notice one of co-Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher’s Gibson Golden Axe Explorers in the mix - we hope Brent notified him he was letting it go…

Image 1 of 6 Black 2008 Gibson Flying V ‘67 Reissue Image 2 of 6 Black Dean V-79 Classic Image 3 of 6 Cream 1981 Gibson Flying V Image 4 of 6 First Act Custom Shop Lola Double-Neck Image 5 of 6 Robert Randolph Custom Sierra 13-string pedal-steel Image 6 of 6 Hammond Colonnade full-sized church organ

Another highlight is a one-off Robert Randolph Custom Sierra 13-string pedal steel guitar, purchased from the pedal steel ace, and played on Once More Around the Sun and Cold Dark Place. It’s the first 13-string pedal steel ever made, according to Hinds.

“There comes a time in your life when you have to get rid of everything and for me, that time is now,” Hinds says.

“The music gear I’m selling in my Reverb shop is legitimate shit. All of it was heavily used - all over the world on tour, in the studio, and beyond. A lot of early Mastodon work was created on this gear.”

The Brent Hinds Reverb Shop launches on 23 August - see Reverb for more info.