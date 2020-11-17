Brad Paisley's new Fender signature Esquire deploys his "Secret Agent" neck pick-up

Fender has announced the release of a new Brad Paisley Signature Esquire, in collaboration with the country music superstar.

Paisley has deployed Esquires throughout his career but as recently as this summer he announced his own Secret Agent pick-up, designed to be hidden in the neck for a Tele-flavour and more tonal options as and when required.

Now, that sneaky weapon is being officially deployed in Fender's latest signature release.

“The Esquire is a streamlined, working-man’s guitar,” said Paisley. “It’s really important to me that you hear an echo of the past in the stuff that I do, and in that sense, this guitar encompasses what I try to do musically.

"It has a retro feel, but at the same time, it’s progressive, with a new style of pickup that hasn’t been done before.”

“The creation of this guitar was driven by two amazing stories," said Justin Norvell, EVP, Fender Products. "One is the story of a nearly 75 year-old guitar made for professional players that still is heard today on hit records. And alongside it is Brad’s story; taking the elements of classical country music and continuing delivering hit after hit in the modern era.

"With Brad’s suggestion to add the hidden pickup that opens up new sounds while keeping its traditional stripped-down nature, this guitar tells both of these stories. Anyone who purchases one can help write the next chapter.”

The Brad Paisley Signature Esquire features a lightweight Paulownia body with Spruce top and back, finished in black sparkle and given the RoadWorn treatment for a vintage look and feel.

There's a maple neck with 9.5” radius fingerboard and a classic V-shaped profile, American Professional compensated saddles in a vintage bridge and black paisley-patterned nods to the artist’s influence. Plus, of course, that Seymour Duncan Brad Paisley Signature “Secret Agent” neck pickup.

The Brad Paisley Signature Esquire will sell at an RRP of £1229.00. For more info, visit Fender.