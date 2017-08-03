Brad Paisley talks writing with Fogerty and Jagger, and reveals his live guitar rig

It’s been over three years since your last record - what can we expect from Love And War?

“I’ve never had anything more than 18 or 24 months between albums before, and it’s because I’m a year late! It kept not being ready. It was a writing thing, but also a production thing… I’m not one of these people who tweaks to the detriment - the more time I have, the better it’ll get, so you have to have time. I think it’s my best album yet. Someone will disagree!”

There are some new collaborations - Timbaland and Mick Jagger for starters…

“Yeah and [John] Fogerty, too. And there’s a lot of guitar on this record. These are songs that mean a lot to me; some in what they say and others in just the chance to even get to do that!

John Fogerty’s just a master at going BLAM! - here’s a guitar lick that any guitar player or bar band is going to want to learn

“For example, to record and write with Mick [Jagger] and see how his mind works and yet come up with something that represents us both. You’ll hear the song and it’ll sound like me on my part and it’ll sound like him on his part.

“Same with Fogerty, writing wise. With guitar riffs he’s just a master at going BLAM! - here’s a guitar lick that any guitar player or bar band is going to want to learn. In fact, the Fogerty thing [Love And War] was an example of where I had the song idea. I knew exactly what it was and I thought, ‘If I don’t write this with John Fogerty, I’m crazy!’

“My fear was that he didn’t want to say what I’m saying, but he did. The song is a statement. It’s something that I think everyone can agree on - it’s about the mistreatment of the veterans of war and who better to say it than Fogerty? When I say it, it’s ‘Well, bravo.’ When he says it, I think they’ll listen. We may actually make a difference with him saying it.”

The classic Brad Paisley mix seems to draw together those serious and more reflective subjects - such as the latest single, Today - with the more tongue-in-cheek and fun songs. Presumably we can expect that side of you, too, on Love And War?

“Yes. In fact, I’m going to do one tonight and I’m going to do it acoustically. It’ll be interesting to see if the crowd gets it. It’s called selfie#theinternetisforever. It’s about a year old and I’ve played it in concert a little bit. It’s actually something I wrote for a stand-up comedy night, but it works as a country song.”

And the blazing guitar instrumental? Or at least plenty of blazing guitar in general?

“Oh yes! The thing with Mick [Jagger, Drive Of Shame], for example, that’s a rockin’ thing. I’m doing all the leads on that and he’s actually playing some Strat rhythm. He’d probably smack me for this, but when he plays rhythm he sounds a lot like Keef! He has a thing - I think it’s where they place the beat.

“Two of the things with Timbaland have some of the best guitar. There’s a thing called Grey Goose Chase that has a lot of fast stuff, and then there is a song called Contact High, which is a 6/8 blues jam and we had about a three-minute guitar solo at the end that we planned on fading after about 30 seconds… Instead, we left it all in, and it just ends when you hear me go, ‘Yeah…’ We left the entire thing.”