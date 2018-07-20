Boz Digital Labs makes a ProVocative move as it releases a micro pitchshifting plugin

The bods at Boz Digital Labs have concocted a micro pitchshifting plugin known a ProVocative. Useful for thickening and widening vocals, synths and guitars, it’s designed to be easy to use while still offering plenty of control. What’s more, it shouldn’t put too much pressure on your CPU.

You can also apply a low- and high-pass filter to your micro-pitched tracks to get a more subtle widening effect, and the Wet and Dry knobs can be linked so that they can be used as mix knobs.

ProVocative is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats. There’s a trial version, and you can currently buy the full version for $19 (regular price is $49) on the Boz Digital Labs website.