Box Of Doom unleashes more affordable Basic isolation guitar amp cabinet

Netherlands-based isolation guitar amp cab specialist Box Of Doom has revealed the latest addition to its range, the Box Of Doom Basic.

Cutting back on features of the top-spec BOD Pro Series, the basic version does away with the ability to change the speaker in under 30 seconds, but retains accessibility to microphones via the front opening hatch.

The cab itself is made of birch maple and coated with a black protective PU coating; the speaker is mounted on a fixed baffle plate, but can still be changed easily.

Two XLR connectors and a 1/4” can be found around the rear, while one bracket and one cable are included for mic placement.

The Box Of Doom Basic iso cab is available now for €849, including a choice of Celestion G12H or Vintage 30, from Box Of Doom.