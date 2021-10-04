Hear 9 guitar and synth tones from the Boss Metal Zone 30th anniversary pedal

The Boss MT-2 Metal Zone could be one of the most misunderstood drive pedals in history. It's also one of the most successful with over a million sales and counting.
As we recently discovered, an interesting array of players overt he last 30 years - from Prince to Simon Neil and even Daft Punk – have used the Metal Zone for great tones by utilising its powerful EQ-shaping and sensitive gain parameters. So we wanted to investigate for ourselves to see just how versatile it can be.
Join us as we discuss the Metal Zone's legacy, and take the new limited edition 2021 Boss Metal Zone MT-2-3A 30th anniversary edition for a tonal joyride!
To find out more about the Boss Metal Zone and the anniversary edition, available in 2021 only, visit Boss.