Hear 9 guitar and synth tones from the Boss Metal Zone 30th anniversary pedal

The Boss MT-2 Metal Zone could be one of the most misunderstood drive pedals in history. It's also one of the most successful with over a million sales and counting.

As we recently discovered, an interesting array of players overt he last 30 years - from Prince to Simon Neil and even Daft Punk – have used the Metal Zone for great tones by utilising its powerful EQ-shaping and sensitive gain parameters. So we wanted to investigate for ourselves to see just how versatile it can be.

(Image credit: Boss)

Join us as we discuss the Metal Zone's legacy, and take the new limited edition 2021 Boss Metal Zone MT-2-3A 30th anniversary edition for a tonal joyride!

